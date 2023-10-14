Football Frenzy - week 8
A rainy Friday night calls for some interesting week 8 scores
BNC
Stillman Valley 27, Winnebago 14
Dixon 6, Byron 49
Rockford Christian 13, North Boone 42
Lutheran 22, Oregon 14
Rock Falls 13, Genoa-Kingston 52
NIC-10
Boylan 43, Guilford 0
Belvidere 7, Hononegah 34
East 30, Freeport 20
Harlem 7, Belvidere North 17
8-Man
Ashton-Franklin 22, Hiawatha 46
Peoria Quest 0, Polo 1
Edwardsville Metro-East 20, Christian Life 42
NUIC
Galena 0, Lena-Winslow 50
Dakota 6, Stockton 14
West Carroll 0, EPC 44
Forreston 0, Du-Pec 6
Other
Sterling 7, Rock Island 14
Newman Central 8, Kewanee 34
Lasalle Peru 0, Sycamore 49
Fulton 42, Knoxville 0
Plano 0, Rochelle 16
