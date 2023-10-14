Football Frenzy - week 8

A rainy Friday night calls for some interesting week 8 scores
By Gia Lanci and Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A rainy Friday night calls for some interesting week 8 scores.

BNC

Stillman Valley 27, Winnebago 14

Dixon 6, Byron 49

Rockford Christian 13, North Boone 42

Lutheran 22, Oregon 14

Rock Falls 13, Genoa-Kingston 52

NIC-10

Boylan 43, Guilford 0

Belvidere 7, Hononegah 34

East 30, Freeport 20

Harlem 7, Belvidere North 17

8-Man

Ashton-Franklin 22, Hiawatha 46

Peoria Quest 0, Polo 1

Edwardsville Metro-East 20, Christian Life 42

NUIC

Galena 0, Lena-Winslow 50

Dakota 6, Stockton 14

West Carroll 0, EPC 44

Forreston 0, Du-Pec 6

Other

Sterling 7, Rock Island 14

Newman Central 8, Kewanee 34

Lasalle Peru 0, Sycamore 49

Fulton 42, Knoxville 0

Plano 0, Rochelle 16

