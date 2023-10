ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain today with highs in the mid to upper 50′s. We could pick up an inch plus worth of rain. Expect winds out of the east at 20 MPH gusting to 40 MPH. Scattered showers tonight with lows in the low 50′s. More shower chances tomorrow and Sunday. Dry by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.