Swedish heritage statue stolen from Winnebago County park, police say

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Park District Police ask the public to help locate a park statue gone missing.

The statue was located at Olsen Swedish Heritage Park in Loves Park. The statue shows a policeman blowing a horn, surrounded by two dogs. Police did not say when the statue was stolen.

The park is home to to a five-acre fenced dog park, and recreational activities include kubb (Swedish lawn game), bocce ball, and horseshoes.

If you have any information regarding the missing statue, please contact the Rockford Park District Police at 815-966-2900 or on Facebook @Rockford Park District Police.

