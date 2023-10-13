Swarms of six-legged creatures invade the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - They’re everywhere. In our homes, in our cars, on our clothes. Box elder and stink bugs are here to stay, at least until winter.

As temperatures drop, swarms of flying insects seek better conditions, making their way into the warm homes of stateliners. Not even our morning show was safe from the tiny intruders as Andy Gannon found one making an unexpected guest appearance on his jacket.

Severson Dells Natural Resources Americorps member Jillian Neece says if there’s a way to get in, box elder and stink bugs with find it.

“Block up any crevices or cracks that you have, so sealing up any cracks in your foundation or making sure your door is sealed closed, that’ll definitely prevent them from getting into your house,” Neece says. “They’re just looking for a warm place to spend the fall and wintertime.”

Box elder bugs are native to the area, providing a beneficial plant-control service. Because of these benefits, bug experts encourage people to not kill them when they enter homes, rather set them outside. Stink bugs however are an invasive species that serve no purpose to our local environment but be warned: killing them might put you in a smelly situation.

Burpee museum educator Stew Cook seeking non-threatening removal options is the best way to remain stink free.

“Stink bugs and box elder bugs, they have natural pheromones and glands that produce that really signature stinky smell,” Cook says. “So many predators will avoid these bugs.”

A mixture of diluted soap and water is a safe way to kill creepy crawlies if physically removing them is not an option. However, Neece wants to remind people that box elder and stink bugs pose no risk to humans and taking the time to understand them is a great way to become less afraid.

“If you see it, an insect or a bug you should realize, they’re a natural thing, they’re supposed to be around here, they’re doing their thing,” Cook says. “They’re not usually big pest items, so just kind of have a respect for nature.”

