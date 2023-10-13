“Start Seeing Farmers” campaign urges drivers to slow down

(WIFR) - Harvest season is upon us, and slow-moving farm machinery is hitting the roads, so now farmers urge drivers to be careful and patient.

From severely damaged cars to deaths, farmers say accidents caused by farming machinery is because people aren’t paying attention or they’re driving too fast.

“Just be patient out there and we’ll all make it home safely,” said John Mitchell, Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau president.

Drivers might want to leave their houses a little earlier in case they find themselves behind a slow-moving tractor. Mitchell says the earlier they leave, the more patience they’ll have, which decreases the chance of getting into an accident.

“Most farmers in our area are just wrapping up their soybean harvests and will be getting started doing corn harvests soon so we’ll probably be seeing more traffic,” he said.

When driving through the statline, people may notice signs that say “Start Seeing Farmers” or “Watch for Farm Equipment.”

“We’ve been working on a campaign with driver safety just to make sure people are aware and paying attention as they’re driving,” Mitchell said.

“We all just want to get home safe and see our families just like everybody else,” said Greg Miller, Windy Groves Inc. owner.

Miller says he’s witnessed several tragedies during harvest season. He says even if people drive behind farm machinery, it’s still illegal to pass in a double yellow zone.

“He was going too fast and all of a sudden he went in the ditch and rolled over,” he said. “We had somebody that was coming up and a car hit them head on and they died.”

But if there’s no trees or mailboxes, farmers will try their best to move out of drivers’ way.

“If you notice if the vehicle that’s traveling does pull over to the side and slow down, that probably means that they’re trying to get out of your way and let you pass,” Mitchell said.

He says the biggest risk that not paying attention brings is when the farmer needs to turn left into a field, but someone goes to pass, leading to a collision.

Even with this week’s rain putting a pause on their harvest, workers expect to finish before Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.