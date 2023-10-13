Series of layoffs begin at NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit, Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of layoffs at pharmaceutical company NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes began Wednesday in Beloit and Madison, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Letters submitted from the company to DWD on Oct. 5 show 93 positions are being cut across the two locations, 65 in Beloit and 28 in Madison.

The letters state that all employees affected were notified of the job cuts and noted the cuts were permanent.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is headquartered in Beloit, and has locations in Madison and Columbia, Missouri. The company is known for producing medical radioisotope Mo-99, the decay product of which can be used in medical procedures to diagnose heart disease and cancer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.