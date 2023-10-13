The Royal Family of Dixon gears up for biggest game of the year

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Week eight of high school football begins Friday and our game of the week is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Number one-ranked Byron is hosting the Dixon Dukes who have been a quiet storm in the BNC this season.

The Dukes are undefeated this season with two more wins than at this point last season. “It’s been going really well I believe we’ve been a better-rounded team than we have been in the past,” Quarterback Tyler Shaner said.

For Coach Shaner, Coach is one of his many titles, along with Principal, Athletic director, and most importantly Dad. “We were always on the field; they didn’t miss games. My wife would hall three of them, a five-year-old, three-year-old and infant to every football game,” Jared Shaner said.

“Most people probably say it’s a burden but it’s not, it’s actually a blessing. Because one, I get yelled at more than anyone else on the field,” Tyler said, “but that’s okay with me because I know he’s still my father at the end of the day.” While Coach’s other son is another leader on the team. He says, “When we’re at home we talk about it a lot. So I’ll draw up plays on Wednesdays and Thursdays, to get used to everything to make sure everything is right for Friday. So, it works out really well”, about his father being his coach.

Family ties are important on and off the field for the Dukes as the Shaner connection between Tyler and Cullen has been unmistakable. Cullen is not only his favorite target but also the Dukes’ leading receiver. “As a coach and a dad, you want guys with connections on the field and there is that connection,” Coach Shaner said. “Last year at the end of the season he came on as a sophomore last year and that’s when I knew he is gonna be my dude next year,” Tyler said about Cullen.

Week to week the Shaner connection has been helping keep the offense steady each game. But this week’s game is one they’ve had circled since training camp. “The number one ranked part, means nothing to me. I believe it’s two great teams going head-to-head. But like I am more confident this week than I have any other week,” Tyler said.

“We’re happy they’ve put themselves in a position to be 7-0 and play Byron for conference championship,” Coach Shaner said.

Dixon travels to Byron on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

