Rockford residents offer input on how city will use federal funding

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What to do with more than three million dollars in federal funding: that’s the discussion among community members and city leaders Thursday night in Rockford.

The funds come from three different grants: Community Development, Home Investment and Emergency Solutions, which helps people who are homeless and those in danger of becoming homeless.

Dorothy Reddic is one of about two dozen residents Thursday night sharing her thoughts on how the city of Rockford plans to use its federal dollars.

“They were talking about how they helped to invest in a program with habitat for humanity, to help homeowners that have blighted properties,”

Dorothy lives in the 3rd Ward but Rockford City Council Member Aprel Prunty invited her to this 6th Ward event to share some insight.

“I really, really love to see the participation and to even hear people talk about the wards changing and their concerns about that and to hear what people are talking about being concerned about when they look out their windows, the quality of life that they have.”

Previous improvement projects include improving city drainage, demolishing vacant buildings and adding sidewalks along ninth street. Thursday’s meeting focuses on what to do with the remainder of the funds.

“We really need to hear from the community where our priorities so that we have our biggest return on the investment,” says Director of Community & Economic Development Karl Franzen.

Among the city’s list of priorities, housing strategy is on the top. Other high priorities include homeless and community development strategy.

“I’ve heard those from constituents and stuff, this is an opportunity for them to hear it from the city themselves, and then to even provide some input,” says Prunty.

27 blighted properties have been demolished in 2023, most of which are thanks to the community development funds.

A drafted plan for the funds is expected in November. There will be another round of public hearings at city hall on Nov. 16.

