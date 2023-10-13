Rockford man charged with criminal damage to property

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to the 400 and 500 block of East State Street for reports of a man throwing rocks and damaging multiple business windows.

Trevor Repay, 33 of Rockford was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail.

After the case was reviewed, The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office authorized five felony criminal damage to property charges.

