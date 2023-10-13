A rainy end to the week before a pleasant fall weekend for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a brief pause in the rain last night and this morning, it’s returned giving us a gloomy day. Luckily we get a brief break in the rain this afternoon but low pressure enters central Illinois later this evening bringing additional rain along with it. We don’t have to worry about any severe weather with this system but we could have a few rumbles of thunder and windier conditions. Wind gusts will be from the east up to 30 mph. Highs are in the mid 50s.

This evening widespread rain returns after 9 p.m. and stays throughout the night. Winds stay on the stronger side with gusts around 30 mph. We stay a bit warmer as lows are in the lower 50s.

Saturday looks to be a bit more pleasant as rain will be more sporadic and lighter. We’ll have much more dry hours than wet ones. Highs are in the mid 50s.

Saturday night we start to dry out with clouds becoming more partial. This allows our temperatures to lower to the lower 40s for our low.

Sunday sunshine will finally return as clouds remain broken and scattered giving us partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.

Monday and Tuesday both look to be pleasant as we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday a pattern change is in store as our winds shift to the south allowing some warmer air to reach the area. Highs look to be much closer to 60 degrees if not a degree or two above.

