Nonalcoholic beer sales are soaring

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to...
Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many people are in the middle of “sober October” right now and staying away from alcohol – and it might be easier these days with the rise of nonalcoholic beers.

The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of nonalcoholic beers jumped 32% last year.

Nielsen IQ also reported an average 31% sales growth over four years.

Data from Euromonitor says the trend is even more pronounced in Western Europe.

Reasons for the rise in popularity of nonalcoholic beers include better taste, thanks to technology.

Academic studies have also found that younger people are drinking less alcohol due to being better informed about the health risks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag,...
BMO Center unveils new features after renovation
One hurt after pedestrian hit by car in Rockford
One hurt after pedestrian hit by car in Rockford
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Local hospitals have reported an increase of pneumonia cases in recent weeks, some resulting in...
Health experts caution patients while pneumonia cases rise
cup of coffee
Inzombia Coffee opens second location Thursday

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
French authorities link a school stabbing that killed a teacher to Islamic extremism
Police talks to Zein Ramawi, right, leader of the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge mosque, at...
US cities boost security as fears spread over Israel-Hamas war despite lack of credible threats