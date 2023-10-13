How Rockford’s first frost could get birds drunk

(WIFR) - Earlier this week the Rockford region saw its first frost of the season which could make our friendly bird population a little tipsy.

While frost doesn’t affect birds directly, it can impact their food. Wild berries are a favorite for smaller birds and frost causes the berries to break down and expose them to natural yeast. The yeast feeds on the sugars in the berries, causing them to ferment and turn into wine.

When birds eat fermented berries they can become intoxicated and fly in erratic patterns. This is dangerous for the birds because they have trouble avoiding obstacles and have a higher likelihood of running into windows.

To help prevent drunken crashes, experts suggest putting tape or decals on your windows and closing your blinds to make your windows more visible for our feathered friends. If you find a bird that you suspect may be under the influence, you can put them in a shoebox with holes so they can sleep it off.

