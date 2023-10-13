How leaves and wet Rockford roads affect your driving

How leaves and wet Rockford roads affect your driving(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you are planning on heading out this evening you should take into account the wet conditions. If you are driving at 40 mph on dry roads, you can safely come to a complete stop in 80 feet. With wet road conditions, that distance doubles, making a safe stopping distance 160 feet.

Leaves are another factor you have to take into account, as wet leaves force your safe stopping distance to 250 feet. Your car’s tires need friction in order to come to a stop. When roads are wet or covered in leaves, the ability to generate friction is reduced.

In addition to giving yourself more distance to stop, you’ll want to plan ahead and take your time. Make sure you turn on your lights so others can see you. Remember, if you have your windshield wipers on, you need to have your lights on too.

