Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss indicted on 24 new charges

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Attorney General’s Office filed a 26-charge indictment Thursday in the 17th Judicial Circut against Boone County Clerk and Recorder, Julie Bliss.

The indictment alleges that between Feb. 13, 2020, and Sept. 11, 2023, Bliss, 53, used a Boone County credit card to pay for personal expenses, including groceries from a local Walmart, tires for her vehicle at Blains Farm and Fleet and personal debt payment to a Chicago-area law firm.

“Elected officials have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf will use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

Bliss was arrested in August following an investigation by Illinois State Police. She’s currently on administrative leave from the clerk’s office.

Bliss faces one count of class 1 felony theft of governmental property, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of class 2 felony theft of governmental property, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; one count of class 1 felony theft of governmental property by deception, punishable by up to 15 years in prison; three counts of class 2 felony theft of governmental property by deception, each punishable by up to seven years in prison; and five counts of class 3 felony wire fraud, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

In addition, Bliss faces 13 counts of Class 3 felony official misconduct related to her alleged acts of theft and wire fraud., each punishable by up to five years in prison.

