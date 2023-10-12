RAMP’s 32nd annual luncheon extends message of inclusivity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford nonprofit holds its annual luncheon Wednesday with the theme “Changing Attitudes, Breaking Barriers.”

RAMP advocates for people with disabilities and the luncheon focused on promoting inclusivity in all areas and expanding its reach to the underserved. Board president, Arles Hendershott, says the organization has changed many lives and strives to keep up with the ever-evolving world.

“This event is really important because we have a full crowd here, about 300 people. The importance for us is to be able to spread our mission and our message to the people that are here. Really that is to provide an inclusive community. One that is open to everyone,” Amy Morris said, RAMP development director.

Keynote speaker, Brady Johnson who is a stroke survivor, talks about how people with disabilities aren’t stopped from living their lives.

“I think one of the things that’s really rewarding is just to see the people that come here and that believe in our mission, and know how important it is. To be able to see the impact it makes. Still, there is so much to do, more to do, and that’s why it’s really rewarding to see this many people here that are on our same page, and wanting to also fulfill our same mission,” said Morris.

Ramp was gifted $7.5M to modify homes for disabled people and seniors which will allow more homes in Rockford to be accessible for everyone.

“Disability comes in lots of different forms and fashions, whether it’s a physical disability, a mental or emotional or cognitive disability. Hearing impairment or visual impairment. It impacts everyone so differently and everyone has their own lived experiences. It’s really important to hear different perspectives but the ultimate thing is it’s your own story,” Morris said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.