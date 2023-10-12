Orangeville native Tessa Janecke called up to play for Team USA in Rivalry Series

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIFR) - Orangeville native and Penn State sophomore Tessa Janecke will make her return to the USA senior national team in November as Janecke is on the roster for next month’s Rivalry Series.

This is the second time Janecke has played in the series and it’s the third overall senior team call-up for the 19-year-old. Janecke played in the 2022-23 Rivalry series last December and was on the gold medal-winning squad earlier this year at the IIHF Women’s Hockey Championships, where she racked up three goals and three assists. The former Bronco will be the youngest player on the roster once again.

Beginning in 2018-19, the Rivalry Series is a set of games each winter played between Team USA and Canada at various locations across both countries. This year’s series will span seven games from November 8 to February 11, 2024. The roster announcement is for series two games in November, with the first game at 8:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 8 in Tempe, Arizona, with game two set for 3 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, November 11 in Los Angeles.

Through six games so far for Penn State, Janecke has racked up three assists, with their next game set for Friday, October 13, against #10 Cornell.

