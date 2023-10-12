Orangeville native Tessa Janecke called up to play for Team USA in Rivalry Series

This is the second year in a row Janecke will play in the Rivalry Series
Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke set to make debut with USA Hockey Senior Team
Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke set to make debut with USA Hockey Senior Team(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WIFR) - Orangeville native and Penn State sophomore Tessa Janecke will make her return to the USA senior national team in November as Janecke is on the roster for next month’s Rivalry Series.

This is the second time Janecke has played in the series and it’s the third overall senior team call-up for the 19-year-old. Janecke played in the 2022-23 Rivalry series last December and was on the gold medal-winning squad earlier this year at the IIHF Women’s Hockey Championships, where she racked up three goals and three assists. The former Bronco will be the youngest player on the roster once again.

Beginning in 2018-19, the Rivalry Series is a set of games each winter played between Team USA and Canada at various locations across both countries. This year’s series will span seven games from November 8 to February 11, 2024. The roster announcement is for series two games in November, with the first game at 8:30 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, November 8 in Tempe, Arizona, with game two set for 3 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, November 11 in Los Angeles.

Through six games so far for Penn State, Janecke has racked up three assists, with their next game set for Friday, October 13, against #10 Cornell.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Lily Duncan, 14, of Freeport, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 8.
MISSING: Freeport 14-year-old reported missing
Local hospitals have reported an increase of pneumonia cases in recent weeks, some resulting in...
Health experts caution patients while pneumonia cases rise
Original 1981 DeLorean found in Waukesha County
‘It happened pretty quick’: Original 1981 DeLorean found in Waukesha County
Baked Wings to open second location in Madison
Baked Wings to open second location in Madison

Latest News

Boylan, Guilford boys soccer battle for NIC-10 top spot as regular season winds down
Boylan, Guilford boys soccer battle for NIC-10 top spot as regular season winds down
IceHogs name Anders Sorenson as next head coach
IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen to be inducted into Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame
WIFR FOOTBALL FRENZY PLAY OF THE WEEK
Football Frenzy Play of the Week - Week 7
#2 Forreston, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football go down to the wire in week 7 matchup
#2 Forreston, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football go down to the wire in week 7 matchup