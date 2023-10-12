Northern Illinois University becomes the new home for the Illinois High School Esports Association

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Gamers listen up! Beginning this school year, Northern Illinois University will be the new home for the Illinois High School Esports Association. The university will host a variety of tournaments for the competitive video game leagues, expecting to welcome more than 700 gamers and 150 teachers from around the Land of Lincoln.

During 23 News First at Four, Conor Hollingsworth welcomed NIU’s Esports director, Conner Vagle, on the show. Vagle says the university is perfectly equipped for the new role, with more than 50 gaming PCs, eight console gaming stations, and a broadcasting room littering the 5000 square foot arena.

