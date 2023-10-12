Inzombia Coffee opens second location Thursday

(MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown Rockford cafe Inzombia Coffee expands its reach Thursday.

The coffee shop has opened a second location. It’s in the Educational Resource Center (ERC) on Rock Valley College’s campus.

“I am excited to serve the students and staff at Rock Valley College for years to come,” said owner Pete DuFoe. Thursday morning, Inzombia staff will provide students and staff with free coffee from 8:30-11:00 a.m. to celebrate.

A grand opening will take place at 12:15.

