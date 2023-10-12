Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky watchers in Northern Illinois started seeing the satellite network around 7 p.m. Monday.
Starlink satellites spotted across the stateline
October is usually a slow month for tattoo shops but Friday the 13th could be the exception.
Rockford-area tattoo shops offer Friday the 13th flash sales
Felony theft charges
Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Latest News

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport
Baked Wings to open second location in Madison
Baked Wings to open second location in Madison
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on...
IRS says Microsoft owes $28.9 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagrees
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW escalates strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford truck plant in Louisville