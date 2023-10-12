Car strikes pedestrian on West State Street

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - West Suburban fire officials responded to an incident around 8:30 Wednesday night involving a vehicle that collided with a pedestrian.

The accident occurred outside of the Rock-A-Bago Hall at West State and Monroe Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with Unkown injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

