Camp One Step gives kids with cancer a childhood experience

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Any cancer diagnosis is life altering, but when you’re a kid it can steal away your childhood and make you feel alone. Which is why the Children’s Oncology Services in Illinois created Camp One Step, a camp that gives back what cancer took.

Camp One Step has been on-going for 45 years and has changed the lives for the better of many cancer patients. Jeff Infusino, the camps president, says a cancer diagnosis can split the family and a camp designated to bringing them back together is essential.

“You feel different because whatever is going on with your treatment. The whole thing now is to help you believe that its only a stop in this journey. It is not the journey, it is not the end of what’s going to be,” said Infusino.

That’s why for family’s like the Chavez’s this camp is so important.

Veronica Chavez,12, was six when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019. Her mother, Rachel Chavez, recalls how isolating it was for Veronica to go through. During her two years of treatment, Veronica was limited to family and friends and was frequently pulled out of school.

“So right around the holidays we get the news that she has cancer,” said Rachel, “She was isolated from her family, from her friends, from school and then would be like whisked to a hospital once a month, or like once a week.”

Veronica’s childhood was stolen before her eyes, but once Rachel discovered Camp One Step she saw a huge change in Veronica.

“They don’t talk about cancer treatment. They don’t talk about any of the hard stuff but they are just all bonded by that,” Rachel explains, “So it was really special for her to be able to go to a place where she felt like, oh there are other kids who’ve gone through that.”

“Medicine only does so much. That sense of community, laughter, friendship, that’s the real medicine in trying times like that,” said Ryan Sartori who is a leukemia survivor and Camp One Step ambassador.

Ryan attended the camp for nine years after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Once he was old enough, Ryan became a volunteer at the camp helping other kids as they re-discover their childhood. Ryan is now an ambassador and works as a radio producer/host at The Bull 95.3 in Rockford, Illinois.

Ryan says the camp was life changing and gave him a safe space with other who understood exactly what he was going through. He made many friends at the camp, even one becoming his best friend who will be at his wedding.

“Camp One Step gave me a community of other strong people who I think overtime taught me how to be strong,” said Ryan.

There are 11 programs at Camp One Step that take you from Utah to Wisconsin and even here in Illinois. There is also a brain cancer camp available that is for the entire family. Every camp has medical staff on stand-by in case they’re needed and most of the volunteers are former campers who fell in-love with the camp, just like Ryan.

“Veronica is like, I want to be a camp counselor. Can I do that when I’m grown up?... She’s in it for the long-haul,” said Rachel.

Veronica is cancer free and plans to attend camp every single year.

Programs available at Camp One Step are:

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.