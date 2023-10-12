A brief reprieve from the rain before a very wet Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since 5 p.m. yesterday we have received .85 inches of rain. This puts us at a total of .91 inches for all of October. Sadly through October 12 we normally should be at 1.06 inches. We won’t improve our drought conditions the rest of the day today as rain has moved off to our north leaving us with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

This afternoon clouds remain but we stay on the drier side (DJ Baker)

Rain stays away overnight as we remain cloudy. Winds will be on the stronger side as gusts will be from the east up to 30 mph. The easterly winds won’t affect our lows as we get down to the lower 50s.

Wind gusts tonight will be on the stronger side at 30 mph (DJ Baker)

Friday has been the day we have been watching closely for the possibility of severe weather. The placement of the low pressure was the focus on where the severe risk would be. Luckily the track of the low pressure has shifted to our south removing the risk of severe weather for the Stateline. That doesn’t mean we won’t get any thunderstorms or heavy rain as we certainly will. Rain totals on Friday will help with our drought as we are expected to get around 1.25 inches. Some areas could see heavier downpours creating the possibility for flash flooding. The risk of flooding has lowered dramatically now that the low is to our south but it’s still a possibility. Highs are in the mid 50s.

Our severe chances have shifted south along with the low pressure system (DJ Baker)

Friday afternoon heavy rain is expected where we could get over an inch over the course of a few hours (DJ Baker)

Friday night rain chances remain but won’t be as heavy. If you plan on watching any high school football I’d recommend and umbrella and a wind breaker as winds will be gusting at 25 mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

Friday night won't be a washout like the afternoon but showers stick around (DJ Baker)

Saturday is the last day with widespread rain. These won’t be as heavy but still a good soaking rain. Highs are in the mid 50s.

Saturday will still be a dreary day but wont be a washout (DJ Baker)

Sunday our wet weather finally dries up leaving us with a very slim 10% chance for a stray shower or two. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to lower 50s.

