BMO Center unveils new features after renovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Out with the old and in with the new. After two years and a $23 million dollar price tag, renovations are complete at the BMO Center.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony, ASM Global Rockford, the Rockford Area Venue and Entertainment Authority and Rockford City Leaders unite to unveil the arenas new features.

“They faced a lot of challenges with a 40 something year old building, but as you can see, this building no longer looks 40 something years old,” said Ryan Snider, President of the Rockford IceHogs. “This was a three phased renovation project, we originally planned on two, but I think it allowed us to take a step back and really assess what we were doing and try to make it right and I hope we did.”

Phase three brings a new box office and entry way, an upgraded Jack Daniels bar, a self-checkout grab and go store and more.

“Rockford’s a pretty special place when we all put our minds to one goal and come together to tackle it,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Now the work begins, we need to ensure that we are getting world class talent into this facility, not just for tourists, we want it for our residents. Our residents deserve a diverse array of entertainment.”

Most of the project funding came from a $15 million dollar grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, with another large chunk coming from the IceHogs sale to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Phase one of the project focused on fixing the buildings 42-year old infrastructure. Phase two worked on upgrades to technology and phase three prioritized the improvement of fan experience.

