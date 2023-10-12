Beloit man accused of producing child porn, potential victims asked to contact FBI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was recently charged with producing child sexual abuse material, and the FBI is asking any potential victims of the man to reach out to their Milwaukee bureau.

Misael Dominguez-Adorno, 24, was arrested on Thursday in Beloit and was due to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Madison later in the day. According to FBI Milwaukee, authorities believe he primarily targeted young women.

A federal grand jury in Madison indicted him on Wednesday with two counts of using minors to produce child pornography. He allegedly created videos involving minors from Oct. 2020 to March of 2022.

FBI Milwaukee asks those who may have been victimized by Dominguez-Adorno, or have a child that was victimized, to fill out a form on their website. Those with any other information about the suspect or the investigation were also encouraged to fill out the form.

Those who wish to speak to a victim specialist can call the Milwaukee bureau at 414-276-4684 option 7 and ask to be transferred to the victim specialist responsible for Dominguez-Adorno’s case.

Dominguez-Adorno faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison on each charge, if he is convicted.

