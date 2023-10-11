Upcoming events at Rockford’s Burpee Museum

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the weather gets colder, stateliners may be looking for activities they can partake in, indoors! Luckily, on Wednesday, 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth welcomed April Bieschke on the show. April is the program coordinator at the Burpee Museum and had a plethora of activities to talk about that visitors can look forward to in the coming months.

The museum holds monthly events, as well as Saturday afternoon programs of Burpee Rocks Reading and Art of the Earth classes.

Click here for a link to the events.

