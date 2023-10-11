Tracking chances of heavy rain for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds have rolled into Rockford with rain following closely behind. This rain will be widespread as a stationary front makes it’s way into the state line where it looks to stay. This allows rain to stay throughout the vast majority of the of the night with a few dry pockets possible. The clouds help us stay warmer with lows in the lower 50s, this also eliminates the concern for frost that we’ve seen the past two nights.

Thursday more rain is expected but it won’t be an all day rain. We’ll have more dry hours than we do wet hours. Highs are in the mid 50s.

Thursday night, rain becomes much more scattered with cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid to low 50s.

Friday will provide the greatest chance for strong to severe storms as well as heavy rainfall. Low pressure makes it’s way north of us allowing a cold front to enter our region in the late morning through the early afternoon. This cold front allows for chances possible severe weather and possible heavy rainfall. The risk of flash flooding is elevated Friday due to the heavy rainfall. If you come across flowing water over a road way turn around and don’t drown as running water only an inch deep can sweep your car off the roadway.

Friday night remains soggy and wet if you are headed to any high school football, plan on bringing a poncho, rain jacket, and potentially some rain boots along with you. Lows are in the lower 50s.

Rain chances remain for Saturday with temperatures in the lower 50s and cloudy skies.

Sunday we finally get a break from the rain but not the clouds. Highs are in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

