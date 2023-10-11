Rain to end the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Frosty start this Wednesday morning with temperatures making it down to the upper 20′s and low 30′s. Increasing clouds during the day with showers arriving by the 3-4 o’clock hour. Highs will reach the low 60′s. Rain tonight and through Saturday with highs in the low 60′s to upper 50′s and lows around 50 degrees. We could see 1 - 2 inches of rain over the next 4 days.

