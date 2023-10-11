Rain to end the Week

Rain to end the Week
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Frosty start this Wednesday morning with temperatures making it down to the upper 20′s and low 30′s. Increasing clouds during the day with showers arriving by the 3-4 o’clock hour. Highs will reach the low 60′s. Rain tonight and through Saturday with highs in the low 60′s to upper 50′s and lows around 50 degrees. We could see 1 - 2 inches of rain over the next 4 days.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sky watchers in Northern Illinois started seeing the satellite network around 7 p.m. Monday.
Starlink satellites spotted across the stateline
October is usually a slow month for tattoo shops but Friday the 13th could be the exception.
Rockford-area tattoo shops offer Friday the 13th flash sales
Felony theft charges
Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen faces charges after posting threats toward Rockford high school

Latest News

Rain to end the Week
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--10/11/23
All ingredients are in place for much of the area to see frost overnight.
One more night of frost, wet storm to follow
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/10/2023
Widespread rain and cloud cover is expected Thursday
Sunny and beautiful Tuesday before a rainy back half of the week for Rockford