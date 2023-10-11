One more night of frost, wet storm to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few would venture to call Tuesday warm in the Stateline, though few are complaining about the weather we enjoyed.

For the first time in five days, temperatures made their way into the 60s amid ample sunshine and a subtle wind shift to the northwest.

However, skies are clear Tuesday evening, the air is dry, and the winds are diminishing by the hour, which means another night of sharp cooling is expected. As a result, Frost Advisories have been hoisted once again for the entire Stateline. Those with sensitive plants should bring them in or at least cover them with a sheet or blanket.

This should be the last night we worry about frost for some time, as our upcoming nights are expected to be much less chilly thanks to much more cloud cover. Unfortunately, that means that some rather gloomy days are also in the cards.

A strengthening area of low pressure is to make a slow approach starting Wednesday, bringing clouds our way after a rather sunny start. Showers and a few thunderstorm are to enter the picture in the afternoon, and may stick around on an off and on basis through much of the night. Thankfully, severe weather does not appear to be a concern, though a few heavy downpours are not at all out of the question.

Thursday, rain chances will remain in the forecast, though rest assured the day’s not to be an all day washout. In fact, dry hours may very well outnumber the wet ones. With that in mind, keep the umbrella handy, as rain is a possibility anywhere and at any time Thursday into Thursday night. Severe weather, once again, is not a concern.

Breaks in the rainfall are sure to occur Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday still appears to be the day that features the most widespread and the heaviest rain. While rain-free hours are again promised, Friday’s wet weather is likely to last for several hours at a time, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain will be very slow to leave the area, thus chances have increased for showers on Saturday and, to a lesser extent, Sunday. Thankfully, the weekend rain figures to be lighter in nature.

While computer forecast models have yet to come into a concise agreement with regard to how much rain will come over the Wednesday through Sunday period, they do agree that quite a bit of rain is on the way. Model rainfall projections range between 1.63″ on the low end to 3.78″ on the high end. Often, the truth ends up being closer to the average, which is a respectable 2.52″ of needed rainfall, nicely spread out over a longer period of time, limiting concerns over flash flooding.

