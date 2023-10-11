MISSING: Freeport 14-year-old reported missing

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County deputies ask the public for help searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing.

Lily Duncan was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 at a relative’s home in Freeport.

She is described as Caucasian, 5′ 2″ tall and weighing 100 Ibs. Lily has shoulder-length curly brown hair and a small septum piercing.

Family reports she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, decorative jeans with chains and holes and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.

