MISSING: Freeport 14-year-old reported missing

Freeport 14-year-old reported missing
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County deputies ask the public for help searching for a 14-year-old girl reported missing.
Lily Duncan was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 at a relative’s home in Freeport.
She is described as Caucasian, 5′ 2″ tall and weighing 100 Ibs. Lily has shoulder-length curly brown hair and a small septum piercing.
Family reports she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, decorative jeans with chains and holes and white shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.
