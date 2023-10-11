Manufacturing tour brings visitors to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating future industry leaders by taking a road trip to some of Illinois’s largest manufacturing facilities.

Celebrating manufacturing month during October, the Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA) packs industry advocates onto a bus for ‘Makers on the Move’, a road trip across the state designed to educate about job opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

Growing the next generation of manufacturers, Makers on the Move unites industry educators, prospects and advocates.

“2,000 miles, 8 days, more than 2 dozen stops including at PCI today in Rockford, to showcase great manufacturing companies and career opportunities that are available today,” said Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturers Association CEO.

PCI Pharma Services is a contract development and manufacturing organization, which built its largest of 30 facilities in Rockford. After breaking ground on the expansion earlier this year, 250 jobs are expected to be added in the next two years. PCI general manager Mike Ellingson says many of the tourists visiting could be future employees.

“Currently in the Rockford area we are in over 1.2 million square feet of space and are in the process down the street of building another 500,000 square foot facility,” said Ellingson. “From a manufacturing standpoint, It’s much different than it was 5, 10, 20, 30 years ago. It’s really important that we get to advertise that and show people what we do here every day.”

According to the U.S. Census, manufacturing is ranked as the fifth largest employer, with nearly 12 million employees. The industry also contributed to more than 50% of all U.S. exports.

