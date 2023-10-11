City of Rockford takes steps toward ending homelessness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford is one of more than 100 cities nationwide to participate in ”Built for Zero,” an initiative led by national non-profit Community Solutions to end homelessness.

Rockford became the first city to find and sustain enough housing for the veteran and chronic homeless population, though they hope to reach that milestone for all who are experiencing homelessness.

Craig Moritz is a veteran whose been homeless for more than six months. He’s thankful to have the veterans drop-in center in Rockford to fall back on while he finds adequate housing.

“There’s a big problem of homelessness in Rockford,” says Moritz. “I slept in a snowstorm in December of one Christmas one year in a snowstorm and that kept me alive that night. If I hadn’t had those coveralls, I don’t know what would have happened.”

The Veteran’s Drop-in Center is a nonprofit offering resources to veterans without homes. Center Administrator Lana McCants says this is the busiest time of the year. She says they do all they can to help but their efforts will only go so far.

“Addictions along with PTSD and other factors doesn’t allow them to maintain their homes and they are going to be right back here.”

The city of Rockford is the first community in the ‘Built for Zero’ initiative to reach and sustain ‘Functional Zero’ for veterans and chronic homelessness. This means if new people within these groups are homeless, it’s rare and brief.

“I think it’s important that our community as a whole continues to strive towards more opportunities for affordable housing, and understanding what that is what that looks like,” says Anqunette Parham with the city’s Health and Human Services.

City leaders would like to reach ‘Functional Zero’ for all homeless populations through the continuum of care. This gives the city funding to help mentally ill people who are homeless find housing.

“We ensure that residents in our community are able to get an education to secure living wage jobs and to have access to housing that they can afford and support their families.”

Another way cities like Rockford can get closer to solving homelessness is by keeping track of people who experience homelessness and using that data to see if numbers are going up or down month to month.

Chair of the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Todd Kisner, sent 23 News a statement regarding World Homeless Day. It says in part: “Today is an opportunity for us as a community to make a difference in the lives of the homeless. Together we can continue to make strides in providing safe stable housing to those who have none.”

