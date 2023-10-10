What age should kids get their first cell phones? Experts, parents, and kids dial in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Phone, keys, wallet. Your cell phone is often at the top of the list of things you don’t leave home without. What kids see their parents do, they want to replicate, which might lead to the question “When can I get a cell phone?”

UW Health Kids Adolescent Health Researcher & Physician Dr. Megan Moreno weighs in on the best age for a kid to get their first phone- she says it’s not a one size fits all answer.

“I would say the best age is when the parents and the child both agree that they are ready for a smartphone,” Dr. Moreno said.

An online tool to help parents and kids know when they are ready is called “The Smart Phone Readiness Quiz.”

“One of the questions on the smartphone readiness quiz that I love asked about whether the child is someone who tends to lose their hat and their mittens, which are pretty cheap to replace every year,” Dr. Moreno said. “But chances are if your child is losing hats and mittens pretty frequently that they’re probably going to be losing a smartphone.”

With access to the internet and social media, the cost of the physical phone may not compare to the price some kids might pay with their time and attention.

“You know I think there’s a benefit, or the balance between having social capital and understanding how to use it safely, but also, not necessarily being addicted to it,” Madison mom Jaime Kurten said.

Kurten has a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, both do not have cell phones. She said her 5-year-old has not been asking about getting a phone, but she is seeing more of her 8-year-old’s friends starting to get them.

“Not a five. You know certainly starting to infiltrate at the eight-year-old level,” Kurten said. “You know starting to get more questions about ‘when am I gonna get a phone’ starting to see that coming in at eight.”

Whether your child is 8 years old or in 8th grade, the introduction to phones or social media can be taught the same way kids learn how to drive.

“They start out doing some didactic learning in Driver’s Ed, they get a learning permit and the first six to 12 months they’re driving, a parent is at their side,” Dr. Moreno said. “I think there’s a lot we could learn from that in terms of having kids start out doing Google searches with their parents there with them, and maybe not even at their side but maybe the computer sitting in the living room and so that kid can look over and ask questions.”

Dr. Moreno said to establish rules around media use the entire family must follow and monitor your own media use.

“We might be on our phones, we might be reading something productive, but it might appear that we’re just on our devices. trying to make sure we’re conscious and talking about what it is that we’re doing on our devices and as well,” Kurten said.

If you have questions about cell phones, social media and kids, you can submit those to a new online portal and an expert from the American Academy of Pediatrics Center of Excellence in Social Media and Youth Mental Health will respond with the latest- evidence-based answer.

