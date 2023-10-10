Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The Office of Inspector General released three videos that depicted a shooting incident that happened inside the Bristol Police Department lobby last week.

A woman identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise went into the lobby on North Main Street on Oct. 5 and opened fire on the bulletproof office windows, according to the inspector general’s office.

It said Laprise also banged on the windows with her handgun.

The lobby was unoccupied at the time.

The office said she fired multiple rounds into the windows. The rounds did not penetrate them.

It said officers tried to talk to Laprise, during which time she fired additional rounds in the direction of the officers.

Officer Spencer Boisvert returned fire, the office said. Boisvert shot two rounds. No one was hit.

When Laprise set the handgun down, officers entered the lobby and used a Taser on her. She was taken into custody at that point.

Laprise was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was later released back into the custody of the Bristol Police Department.

The incident happened almost a year after two Bristol officers were killed in an ambush.

