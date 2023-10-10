Two more frosty nights ahead of wet late week storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting the month of October on a historically warm note, the Stateline’s been mired in a rather lengthy stretch of cool weather.

For the fourth straight day, temperatures failed to reach 60° Monday, making this the longest stretch of sub-60° temperatures since late April!

At least the sun was shining Monday. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the skies are to remain clear overnight, winds are to subside, and our air is very dry, meaning that frost is once again a very good possibility. Not surprisingly in the least, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire region, beginning at 1:00am and lasting through at least 8:00 Tuesday morning.

For a second straight night, the Stateline finds itself under a Frost Advisory, though this time, it's for the entire area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may fall close to the freezing mark yet again Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few clouds may greet us early Tuesday, sunshine is again to dominate, which should allow temperatures to recover rather quickly. By late afternoon, temperatures could reach 60° for the first time since last Thursday.

Thanks to sunshine and a slightly lighter wind, temperatures Tuesday may touch 60° for the first time in five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and light winds will again combine forces to allow another round of frost to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as temperatures yet again approach the freezing mark.

Temperatures may fall close to the freezing mark yet again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs point to Wednesday starting off with a good deal of sunshine, though clouds will be on the increase later in the day. A stray shower or two can’t even be ruled out entirely in the afternoon, but that’s far from a slam dunk to occur.

Wednesday should start off with at least some sunshine, though clouds will increase later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much thicker cloud cover is due in Wednesday night into early Thursday, bringing increasing rain chances into the picture at that time as well. Activity early on should be rather scattered, though the expectation is that a steadier rain is to pick up as the morning goes on.

A few showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to become more widespread Thursday, though dry hours are also a good bet to occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s rains are to come from a slow moving area of low pressure off to our southwest. It’s to bring periodic rains to the area Thursday and Thursday night, though breaks in the action are promised.

Friday, however, could be a different story, as it appears likely we’ll be in for several hours of steady rainfall, which is quite likely to continue through much of Friday night as well.

Showers look likely to linger well into Saturday, though precipitation figures to be on the lighter side by that stage in the game.

Thunder is possible at any time in the Thursday through Saturday period, with Friday and Friday night featuring the best chances to hear a few rumbles. Thankfully, at this time, the threat for severe weather looks to be on the very low side.

Heavy rain, however, is a legitimate concern. While there remains quite a spread in the amount of rainfall forecast to occur by various computer forecast models, all generate a significant amount. An average of three reliable computer forecast models suggests a total of more than two inches of rain isn’t out of the question. Thankfully, it should come over a long enough duration that flash flooding does not figure to be a concern.

Computer models are in agreement that a good amount of rain is to come down between Wednesday night and Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

