Sunny and beautiful Tuesday before a rainy back half of the week for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve noticed your lips, elbows or nose have been a tad dry, well you’re not alone as dewpoints have been extremely low under 30 degrees. These dry dewpoints won’t improve today thanks to the cold dry air from Canada. Highs today are slightly below the average of 65 degrees but not by much, highs are right expected to be around the 60 degree mark with sunny skies.

This afternoon looks to be a lovely one as we will have highs near 60 and sunshine (DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight will be very similar to this morning. Clear skies with lows in the mid 30s, winds will be on the calm side as well. We could see another night where patchy frost is likely, especially in areas near bodies of water and in valleys. If you have any sensitive plants either bring them inside or cover them to keep them protected.

Wednesday night another chance for frost as we have clear skies and calm. (DJ Baker)

Wednesday starts off bright and sunny but as we go from a.m. to p.m. our winds shift from south to north as a stationary front enters the southern portions of Illinois. This front will start off a stretch of cloudy and wet weather extending through the remainder of our week. Highs Wednesday are in the lower 60s.

Wednesday afternoon our skies turn from sunny to rainy as a stationary front makes it's way into the Stateline (DJ Baker)

Wednesday night clouds and rain chances remain with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday night the front sets in providing heavier rains mainly to our south (DJ Baker)

Thursday another day of gloomy and rainy conditions. Highs are in the upper 50s.

Widespread rain and cloud cover is expected Thursday (DJ Baker)

Thursday night our wind strength increases to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain and cloudy skies remain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday is the day we are watching for possible severe weather. Low pressure has been moving across the U.S. giving us the rain this week. The exact location and path of the low has two scenarios. The first is the lesser of the two, the low could move through central Illinois still giving us cloudy skies and rain for Friday but no chance for severe weather. The second scenario is the one we’ll watch with caution. If the track of the low moves to our north we would be in the path of strong to severe storms with heavy accumulating rain. We’ll update you as we get closer to Friday. Either way highs are expected to be around the 60 degree mark.

Option one occurs if the Low stays north while option two the lows stays to our south giving us lighter rains and no severe threat (DJ Baker)

The low pressure located over Iowa is our big weather maker this week and especially Friday (DJ Baker)

This weekend showers and cloudy skies are expected. Highs are in the mid 50s.

