Stephenson County boasts increased tourism, revenue

(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - More visitors are coming to Stephenson County and spending more money, according to the Illinois Office of Tourism and the Greater Freeport Partnership.

A new report shows that of the $44 billion of revenue brought into the state in 2022, $50.2 million was earned in Stephenson County. That’s a nine percent increase from 2021. Revenue increased 13 percent from 2020 to 2021.

The state tourism office says Illinois welcomed more than 111 million visitors, an increase by about 14 million from 2021. This led to an economic impact of about $78 billion.

In Stephenson County, more than 500 people’s employment is impacted by the tourism industry, according to the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Nicole Haas with the Greater Freeport Partnership said, “Congratulations and thank you to the amazing, hardworking people in the tourism industry: hotels, restaurants, retailers, attractions, and events.”

