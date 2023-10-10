Starlink satellites spotted across the stateline

(WIFR) - A clear view of Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, caused a stir among stateliners Monday night.

Some caught a glimpse of roughly two dozen bright lights lined up in the sky, reporting the lights slowly disappeared one by one.

The satellite network, developed by Space X, first launched in May 2019. Since then, nearly 5,000 satellites have been sent up into Earth’s lower orbit―and Musk says that’s just the beginning.

On Monday, the company documented its most recent delivery via the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter:

Falcon 9 launches 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/4gEHa07JPJ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time a Starlink launch has caught the eye of stateliners. The last influx of pictures and head tilts from residents across Northern Illinois happened Feb. 23 of this year.

