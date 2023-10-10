Rockford woman receives first dose of new ALS treatment

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As far back as she can track, generations of Michelle Francis’s family have dealt with a rare form of ALS disease. Today, there’s hope.

If you look around Michelle’s home you’ll see a garden of sunflowers, a symbol for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease she knows very well.

“I’ve seen my grandfather with it, my great uncle, my mother, my brother, a lot of cousins that are alive and have passed,” Francis says. “So, it’s been in my life since I’ve been alive.”

In 2019, Francis was diagnosed with ALS-SOD-1. Her symptoms began as cramping in her arms and legs which quickly progressed to losing usage of both legs. 65 of her family members have been diagnosed with the rare, inherited ALS mutation called superoxide dismutase 1, or SOD-1. This mutation creates toxic proteins that force motor neurons to degenerate, creating muscle weakness.

“In my family this mutation is not going to go away,” Francis says. “So, to find something that could cure it, slow it down whatever it can do to help with low functionality gives hope.”

Hope comes in the form of treatment. The new drug, tofersen, targets single genetic mutation, making it unique to other ALS treatments. Through a injection at the bottom of a person’s spine, fluid is removed, and the drug is injected in its place. While not the most comfortable procedure, Francis compares it to getting a regular shot. For four months, Francis has been receiving the drug, while there’s been no positive change, her condition hasn’t gotten worse either. No cure yet exists for ALS, but this treatment provides some relief.

“This drug is targeting one thing that they know is a big cause in it. I’m born with it so there’s also these things that have to develop. Like why is it age related? What in your body is protecting you from it until a certain age?” Francis asks. “But its hopeful because there’s nothing that’s been like it.”

Francis says that the hardships of ALS are made better by the support of loved ones, like her daughter Yvonne and son Justin who both help her get to appointments. She also says staying positive, and advocating for yourself will make the best out of a hard situation.

“I say get all the help you can, the hope you can, keep on living,” Francis says. “Find out what you can do. It’s an adjustment.”

For more information on ALS, visit the ALS Association website here.

