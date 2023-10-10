Registration open for Stroll On State 2023 Dasher Dash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Registration is open for the 2023 Dasher Dash 5K.

Participants will walk or run through downtown Rockford on a course featuring some of the areas biggest attractions. The course also offers a sneak peek of the decorated streets throughout Stroll and State’s festival ground.

Food, drinks and live carolers will be on site during the event, which takes place at noon Nov. 25.

Dashers can win prizes for best holiday costume and all participants will get a free medal and long-sleeved t-shirt!

Event registration closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 24 Sign up for the dash is available here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.