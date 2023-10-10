Police search for killer after former college dean found dead on trail near campus

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A search is underway for a killer near Vermont State University Castleton after a former dean was found dead near the campus.

Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton, was shot and killed while walking on the rail trail near campus last Thursday. Fleming was a former dean at the college.

Police say Fleming entered the trail from the pavilion area at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus and walked south toward Poultney.

She was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants, and black sneakers at the time.

Anyone who saw Fleming on the trail is also asked to contact the state police.

Investigators said Monday they have received more than 200 tips from the public but they have yet to name a suspect or announce any arrests.

Over the weekend, police corrected the description of a person of interest in the case. Police say witnesses on the rail trail described the man as having short red hair, not dark hair as reported last week. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who saw that man is asked to call the state police. Investigators are also asking people in the area to check security cameras for that person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Police say the person of interest in this homicide is considered armed and dangerous.

Since the killing, there has been increased security on campus. The university canceled classes on Monday as students returned from fall break.

On Tuesday, classes resumed, despite the ongoing manhunt for a killer near campus.

WCAX reported learning some students chose to skip school until the killer is found.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
Felony theft charges
Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry
Sky watchers in Northern Illinois started seeing the satellite network around 7 p.m. Monday.
Starlink satellites spotted across the stateline
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen faces charges after posting threats toward Rockford high school
At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least...
Chicago area home destroyed in possible natural gas explosion

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over the plan’s details
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas
The pilots launched Saturday night from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, seen...
Fiery crash during prestigious ballooning race leaves 2 Polish pilots with burns and other injuries
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
White House condemns violent crash at Chinese Consulate in San Francisco
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants