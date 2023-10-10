Nearly $350K coming to Freeport, Rockford bike path projects

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Both the Freeport and Rockford park districts are part of a $2.1 million round of grants to support bike trail developments in Illinois.

Freeport Park District will see $200,000 designated to the Krape Park Bike Path Project and Rockford Park District was awarded $146,000 for the Sports Core Recreation Path Rehabilitation project.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced the awards Oct. 6.

Projects can receive up to $200,000 from the grant program, paid by a portion of vehicle title fees.

Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the IDNR says the grants help communities encourage residents to enjoy the outdoors while reducing their carbon footprint.

