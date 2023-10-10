‘Mr. Halloween’ brings horror-filled Halloween display to Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -For a third year running, a family in Sun Prairie is putting the ‘Spook’ in Spook-tober with one-of-a-kind Halloween decorations.

The Vokoun family living along Silverado Drive has on display this year a cast fit for any thrill-seeking Halloween-lover.

“The joy and excitement it brings to peoples life and their eyes when they come by,” started Mr. Halloween himself, Aaron Vokoun. “Neighborhood kids will come over and not even play they’ll just kind of hang out around the decorations.”

Nearly all decorations are handmade and have been in the works since January. “I start collecting and working on projects, I’m like gluing pumpkins and carving tombstones in the middle of the summertime, but then I don’t start setting up until September,” Vokoun said.

“It would be great if I could just pull a string or push a button and have everything pop open but it doesn’t work like that,” he laughed.

In 2022, the family’s yard boasted displays of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab, the year prior it was pirate-themed and this October, the yard brings a healthy mix of the two, including a cemetery addition.

The bone-chilling, horror-filled tradition started back when the family lived in Oklahoma where they’d see 1,000 kids come through the neighborhood. “Our neighborhood was a main thoroughfare and we kind of got the spirit, we wanna do this we want to decorate and bring that joy to people,” Vokoun recalled.

In 2020 Vokoun said during the pandemic that spirit was re-inflated. “I started decorating, built a huge pirate ship on the front of our house with lights and a big 6′0″ candy cannon to keep us away for social distancing,” and the rest was history, he went on.

New this year, there is a barrel out front if people would like to leave donations for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

