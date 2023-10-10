Locals with ties to Israel and Palestine express fury over the attack on Gaza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calling it an “act of sheer evil”, President Joe Biden slams the Hamas attack on Israel as reports surface that at least 14 Americans died and nearly two dozen are missing from explosions.

The deadly attack centered in one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with people from Israel and Palestine mourning the massive losses. Residents here in the U.S. with ties to the area praying for peace.

“It felt all too real unfortunately. Just the increasing numbers of dead, Israeli dead, and brutal slaughter of so many young people,” said Rabbi Binah Wing, who has ties with Israel and works at Temple Beth-El.

“There was really no other way for things to play out since Israel has been oppressing and starving and killing Palestinians for such a long time,” said Kathy Shihadah, whose husband is from Gaza and their family still lives in Gaza.

Gaza is a strip of land in Israel ruled by Hamas. The strip has around 2.3 million people who live on the strip. Kathy describes the strip as oppressive, dense and deserted. She says the strip has a blockade on it that does not allow any food, water, medicine or electricity to enter the area. Kathy isn’t sure how her family, or anyone else in Gaza will survive.

More than 900 Israelis and at least 830 Palestinians have died from the attack on Israel that started on Oct. 7. Hamas fired a barrage of rockets and unloaded rounds of ammunition into the southern portion of the country.

“It’s very complicated and anyone who thinks its just black and white has not been paying attention,” said Rabbi Wing.

“I do not enjoy saying this but I believe it is a very justified war,” Shihadah admits, “Palestinians, including Gazans, have tried many, many routes to peace and justice before this and they just get pulverized.”

Shihadah says she isn’t sure how to communicate with her family at the moment or when she’ll be able to next. According to her, this is not a religious conflict between radical Islam, peaceful Judaism and Christianity. She says this is not a religious or political struggle but a human rights struggle, and for the first time Palestinians are demanding their human rights.

Shihadah also says Israel is required under international law to protect the people its occupying but instead they’re being oppressed, killed and starved.

“Anyone who thinks that Hamas is somehow helping the Palestinians by these actions is just incorrect,” said Rabbi Wing.

Rabbi also has family in Israel. She recalls how she found out about the attack from a social media post and immediately started contacting family. She calls it a slaughter and an attack of terrorism, not a war. Rabbi says both Palestinians and Israelis are looking for peace with the hope to end this attack.

Rabbi wants people to know Hamas is not an organization that should be praised. She calls it a terrorist group that is splitting the regions apart in a deadly way.

“You can be pro-Israel and pro-Palestine. It’s possible to support both the Israelis and Palestinians,” Rabbi explains.

“What are Palestinians gonna do? You know, what other choice do they have?,” said Shiahabah, “Because if they don’t start making some noise they are just really starving to death.”

Northern Illinois University sociology professor, Dr. Abu Bah says there is only one long term solution and that is a “two state solution.” If this was to happen, both Palestine and Israel would break up into two separate states. They would divide territories and come to a peaceful resolution which would hopefully end the feud between the two. The short term solution would be, this attack only last a couple months until someone comes to a compromise.

Rabbi agrees that a “two state solution” would be the only solution. She says how Israel has attempted to offer a “two state solution” many times but the people of Palestine continue to shut down the offer.

