Local fire departments make a call for volunteers

(WIFR) - Calls to local fire departments have tripled in the last 35 years, a statistic that worries emergency services, who reached their lowest number of volunteer firefighters in 2020, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC).

Stateline fire chiefs say if this trend continues, there may not be enough fire fighters to replace existing positions in the next 5 years.

Volunteers make up 64% of U.S. fire departments, according to the NVFC. Stateline fire chiefs say they’re struggling to find help, as not enough people are willing to suit up.

“20 plus years ago, you could join a fire department and they would show you how to use the gear you’re given, and they would say ‘Hey when the bells go off or when the sirens come in, you’re going to go rushing into a house’,” Chade Hoefle said, Stillman Fire Protection District Chief.

According to Boone County Fire Protection District 2 Chief Brian Kunce, it takes a lot more these days to do the job.

“For numerous years now, because of safety issues, you need to have more hours in training. You’ve got your full-time job, you’ve got your family life, trying to fit in training and then answering the calls. it’s really difficult now,” Kunce said.

Hoefle says the risk is worth the reward, saying the reward of saving a life tops any other feeling.

“Becoming a firefighter takes a lot of certifications, I think that there’s a lot of young people that would be great at this job. Anybody that has any interest in doing this job, please go to your local fire department and talk to them,” said Hoefle.

According to NVFC, in 1984, there were 897,750 volunteer firefighters. In 2020, there were 676,900, a total loss of 220,850 volunteers over 36 years.

