Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

