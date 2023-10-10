Freeport Park District awarded $200K for bike path initiative

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $2 million was awarded last week for bike path projects across the Land of Lincoln. The Freeport Park District is one of those beneficiaries, receiving $200,000 for a new bike path at Krape Park.

Freeport Park District’s Executive Director, Ron Schneider, joined 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Tuesday to discuss plans for the build, and why this was needed in the Pretzel City.

“Bike paths like this are important because they’re great for outdoor recreation, health and wellness. But they also connect neighborhoods, parks, schools, retail centers, and provide safe routes for cyclists. So I think the State of Illinois realizes the importance of bicycle infrastructure,” Schneider said.

