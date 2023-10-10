Experts say it is ‘okay to not be okay’ on World Mental Health Day

1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness and 1 in 6 kids experience a mental health disorder each year.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness and 1 in 6 kids experience a mental health disorder each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Coming off the heels of Mental Illness Awareness week last week, World Mental Health Day looks to prove that mental health is a basic human right.

According to NAMI, students with mental, emotional or behavior concerns are 3x more likely to repeat a grade and adults with mental illness have a 7.4% rate of unemployment compared to those who do not, sitting at 4.6%.

Nami’s Northern Illinois Executive Director Danielle Angileri says mental health should be talked about like physical health.

“We should talk about therapy like going to the gym, right? Baby steps are still stepping forward, I would say reaching out to anyone for help is huge and very appreciated because everyone needs a little help sometimes,” said Angileri.

World Mental Health Day has been recognized on October 10 since it was first held in 1992. More than 150 countries participate in honoring the days dedication to bettering mental health.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raekwon Robinson
Man faces weapons charges in Freeport
Felony theft charges
Sterling man charged with stealing thousands from food pantry
Sky watchers in Northern Illinois started seeing the satellite network around 7 p.m. Monday.
Starlink satellites spotted across the stateline
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Teen faces charges after posting threats toward Rockford high school
At least one home was destroyed in the blast near Tyron Street and Lincoln Avenue, and at least...
Chicago area home destroyed in possible natural gas explosion

Latest News

The increasing number of home explosions across the U.S. is urging experts, and local...
Experts share concern over rising number of natural gas related explosions
1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness and 1 in 6 kids experience a mental health...
Experts say it is ‘okay to not be okay’ on World Mental Health Day
The Park District applied for the grant after a survey of residents found that a bike path was...
Freeport Park District awarded $200K for bike path initiative
The Park District applied for the grant after a survey of residents found that a bike path was...
Krape Park in Freeport receives $200,000 for a new bike path