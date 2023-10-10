Experts say it is ‘okay to not be okay’ on World Mental Health Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience mental illness and 1 in 6 kids experience a mental health disorder each year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Coming off the heels of Mental Illness Awareness week last week, World Mental Health Day looks to prove that mental health is a basic human right.

According to NAMI, students with mental, emotional or behavior concerns are 3x more likely to repeat a grade and adults with mental illness have a 7.4% rate of unemployment compared to those who do not, sitting at 4.6%.

Nami’s Northern Illinois Executive Director Danielle Angileri says mental health should be talked about like physical health.

“We should talk about therapy like going to the gym, right? Baby steps are still stepping forward, I would say reaching out to anyone for help is huge and very appreciated because everyone needs a little help sometimes,” said Angileri.

World Mental Health Day has been recognized on October 10 since it was first held in 1992. More than 150 countries participate in honoring the days dedication to bettering mental health.

