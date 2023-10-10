BPD: Shot fired as Beloit police officers chase teenage suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – A shot was fired during a foot chase Monday between a teenage suspect and two police officers, the Beloit Police Dept. reported in a statement.

On its Facebook page, BPD explained its officers saw the 17-year-old armed robber suspect near Bluff and Middle streets. As they approached him, the teen ran off and it was during that pursuit that the officers reported hearing the gunshot. No injuries were reported.

The police department did not directly accuse the fleeing teenager of firing the shot, but BPD did note that officers found a firearm in the 1200 block of Vine St. with a fired casing still in its chamber. Officers caught the teen in an alley near Liberty Ave. where he was arrested.

“We are thankful this was resolved without any injuries,” the police department wrote. “We continue to work in our neighborhoods to send a message that violent crime IS NOT tolerated in the City of Beloit.”

He was booked into the Rock Co. jail on multiple counts including endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon near a home and possession of THC in connection with that incident.

He was also booked for armed robbery, battery causing bodily harm with intent to cause great bodily harm, and possession with intent to deliver THC in connection with an incident on October 6.

