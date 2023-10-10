Bond set for suspect accused of shooting at detective in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of shooting at a detective in Janesville during his arrest had his bond set on Monday, according to court records.

Tyrone Gibson Jr., 25, appeared in Rock County Court on Monday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

The Janesville man is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

A separate court case shows Gibson’s bond set at $500,000 for the same three felony charges as in the other case.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said he was wanted for a previous shooting. His alleged involvement in the previous shooting and from shooting at the detective carried two separate attempted homicide charges, which is the reason for the separate cases.

He is scheduled for his initial appearance on Oct. 24.

Officers saw the 25-year-old suspect around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 near Oakhill Avenue and Barham Avenue and one of the officers asked Gibson to show his hands. Police alleged he pulled out a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a detective who had just showed up, and fired one time. The detective was not hit, and the suspect ran away through yards and homes.

Gibson also allegedly threatened a resident who was outside at the time while he was attempting to escape.

Authorities surrounded him in the 1700 block of Peterson Avenue and took him into custody.

