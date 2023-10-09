Teen faces charges after posting threats toward Rockford high school

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 13-year-old boy is charged with disorderly conduct after posting threatening messages online aimed at a local high school.

Rockford Police were notified of the boy’s posts on Snapchat directed towards Guilford High School. Among the posts were pictures of what looked to be a firearm.

The boy is not a student at Guilford High School. Rockford police arrested the boy on October 8.

A BB gun matched the firearm in the social media post was found during the arrest.

The 13-year-old is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

